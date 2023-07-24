ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, humidity levels will be back up today, as well as chances for storms.

The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide. The incident occurred on Saturday evening on Morton Avenue.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York is asking the court to shut down former NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere’s third motion for a new trial, calling it “untimely and meritless.”

Multiple crews worked to put out a two-alarm house fire in Troy on July 22. One firefighter was hospitalized after battling the blaze, according to the Troy Fire Department.

A Troy restaurant donated food to the displaced Harbour Point Gardens tenants. The Iron Works restaurant prepped 70 meals on Sunday, after they learned the residents still had no steady source of food or kitchens to cook for themselves.

A local teenager has gone viral on TikTok for the inspirational words he shared at his Mohonasen High School graduation ceremony. Nick Giardono’s speech has received millions of views and over 150,000 likes on the platform.