ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Internationally-known speaker and author David Cottrell once said, “If each Monday morning, you make a choice to move into the new work week with renewed commitment and passion, you can change all areas of your life.” All areas, of course, except for the weather. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said an approaching system will bring rounds of much-needed rain along with a late-day strong storm chance.

Today’s five things to know include a fatal crash in Niskayuna, a missing Hoosick Falls girl found in Maryland and a serious Sunday power outage that killed the lights in over 13,000 Capital Region homes.

1. 1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Niskayuna

One driver has died, and the other has been taken to the hospital, after a head-on crash in Niskayuna Sunday evening, police said. Officers were called to the scene at about 6:09 p.m., after hearing that two cars had collided on Troy-Schenectady Road near Hickory Road.

2. Bennington man arrested for transporting juvenile

A Vermont man has been arrested following a multi-state investigation for transporting a 15-year-old juvenile they picked up. FBI and U.S. Marshals said that Sheldon Morey, 37, of Bennington was arrested after they were located with the minor in Maryland on Friday.

3. Sunday power outage hits 13k, only handful remain

A National Grid representative confirmed to NEWS10 that major equipment failure at the East Greenbush substation caused a power outage affecting more than 13,000 customers around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Of the thousands without power, only a handful remained Monday morning.

4. Colonie man sentenced for role in 2021 homicide

A Colonie man has been sentenced in connection with a 2021 homicide. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Natural Wise Joseph, 34, was sentenced to 18 years to life in state prison.

5. Historic fountain vandalized in Fort Plain

The Fort Plain Police Department responded to a call on Saturday, on an act of vandalism to the town’s historic fountain in downtown Haslett Park. Officials said part of the historic fountain’s top structure along with one of the fountain’s base stone birds was knocked off.