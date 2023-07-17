ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the wildfire smoke is back. Before the smoke arrives, temperatures are heating up with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Today’s five things you need to know features Albany police investigating two shots fired calls, New York State Police investigating a burglary at a Washington County gun store, and champion racehorse Funny Cide has passed away at 23 years old.

The Albany Police Department is investigating two shots fired incidents. It is currently unknown if the two calls are connected.

New York State Police are investigating a burglary at a Washington County gun store. According to police, the burglary happened at Beecroft’s Shooters Supply on Route 40 in Easton.

A Bennington woman has died after a one-car crash in Glastenbury. Vermont State Police said Dorothy Oshea, 71, was a passenger in the car.

On Sunday morning, in the same church where Reverend Robert Dixon served as pastor for 36 years, he was honored with the New York State Liberty Award for both his military and community service achievements. Reverend Dixon served during World War II and as a Buffalo Soldier at West Point, training groups of cadets in horsemanship.

The champion thoroughbred racehorse Funny Cide, winner of the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, has passed away. He was 23 years old.