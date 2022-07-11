ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Monday! There’s no better way to kick off your week than with some warm, almost tropical weather- and that’s just what we have on tap, according to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth.

Today’s five things to know include a child with autism found dead in Washington County, a South Glens Falls woman accused of cutting a man with a knife, and a rescue team finding three children on top of a mountain.

1. State police confirm missing autistic child found dead

A press release from the New York State police confirms that six-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall was found dead at around 6:40 p.m., Sunday evening. DEC Forest Rangers reportedly found the child in a pond not far from his home due to an apparent accidental drowning.

2. South Glens Falls woman allegedly cuts man with knife

A South Glens Falls woman has been arrested after police said she cut a man with a knife. Jennifer Estevez, 35, was involved in a physical domestic incident with the man at her house on July 1.

3. Rescue team finds 3 children on top of a mountain

On Sunday evening, the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company was sent on a search and rescue mission on County Route 112, near Bump Road in Bleecker. A 10-man rescue crew responded to the area just after 5:00 p.m. with a rescue truck, a utility truck, and an ATV trailer.

4. County: Check the ‘use-by’ date on your COVID test

On Friday, Warren County Public Health put out a post on social media reminding residents to keep track of the current use-by of COVID-19 test kits. The county said that employees have received numerous questions as to the validity of dates on the boxes of home test kits.

5. Bicyclist hit by car near Onota Lake boat ramp

Officials with the Pittsfield Police Department say a bicyclist was hit by a car on the Onota Lake Boat Ramp Access Road Sunday afternoon. Police, fire, and EMS crews were first called to the scene around 4:16 p.m.