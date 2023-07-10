ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy rainy Monday! We hope everyone had a great weekend, and are giving themselves enough time this morning with limited visibility due to the heavy rain. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the heavy rain and flooding threats will continue through Tuesday.

Rensselaer Police are currently investigating the death of a child. One man faces charges in the investigation. Meanwhile, SPAC was evacuated on Saturday after reports of a bomb threat. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

A man in Rensselaer has been arrested as a result of an investigation into the death of a child, according to police. The man, Robert Fisher II, faces multiple charges.

Rotterdam Police and New York State Police are investigating two homicides that occurred at 1467 Fern Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Cathy and Robert Guillaume, though the causes of death are not being released at this time.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire at 64 Normanskill Road in Voorheesville. Police confirmed that four people have died.

The concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 8 was evacuated on the report of a bomb threat, according to police. A search by police K-9s after the crowd had exited yielded negative results.

Police announced they are investigating a death that occurred in Schenectady. According to detectives, there is currently no indication of foul play.