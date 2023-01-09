ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every morning, you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them. Happy Monday, Capital Region!

Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth said Sunday, “Monday morning starts partly sunny with more clouds mainly south and east of Albany with a slight chance at a few flurries.” Seasonably warm temperatures will hit in the afternoon, he said, as the sun peaks its head through the clouds.

In Gloversville, two children were hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation after a house fire Sunday. And a nationwide veterinarian shortage is causing some real concerns for pet lovers here in the Capital Region. The details headline this morning’s five things to know.

1. Multiple fire departments respond to Gloversville fire

At 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in the City of Gloversville. Two people were reportedly hospitalized for observation and possible smoke inhalation, with no other reported injuries to occupants or firefighters.

2. Veterinarian shortage crisis in the Capital Region

A nationwide veterinarian shortage is causing some real concerns for pet lovers and their fur babies here in the Capital Region. NEWS10 talked with local veterinarians and breaks down the industry woes and looks at what you can do to help out your beloved pet family member stay healthy.

3. DA: Kingston drug dealer convicted on 14 counts

A Kingston woman was convicted Friday on a 14-count indictment, charging her with drug trafficking. The Ulster County District Attorney’s Office said Tiffany Aiken, 45, was found guilty of six counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, seven counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia following a four-day trial in county court.

4. CVS Pharmacy to close on Central Ave in Albany

A CVS representative explains the pharmacy at 153 Central Avenue in Albany will close as of January 12. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 16 New Scotland Avenue which is about a mile away from the central avenue location.

5. $1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Troy Stewart’s Shops

A lucky Stewart’s Shops customer purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000. The ticket was sold at the Stewart’s at 8 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.