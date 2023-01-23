ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Japanese author and fashion designer Novala Takemoto always took the glass-half-full approach when it came to winter storms, saying, “snow falling soundlessly in the middle of the night will always fill my heart with sweet clarity.” Kids in the Capital Region will likely agree this morning, as the snow days increase in number and the white stuff continues to fall.

An unnamed victim is recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Troy. Also, this morning, a Siena poll gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul’s recent State of the State address. Here are five of the top stories we’re following to start your Monday.

1. Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy

Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

2. New Yorkers react to State of the State in new poll

A Siena poll on Monday gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul’s latest policy proposals. Earlier this month, the governor gave her State of the State address, laying out her top priorities for the coming year. According to the poll, many of those proposals have bipartisan support.

3. Drunk driver flown to hospital after rollover crash

Saugerties Police responded to a single-car rollover crash into a tree, which resulted in the driver, who was found to be drunk, being flown to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Brandon Norton, 22, is in serious but stable condition and was charged with driving while intoxicated and more.

4. Spectrum callers see 911 outage in Fulton County

A dispatcher at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said 911 calls coming from Spectrum users were all garbled Monday morning. When they called back, they could hear the caller.

5. Gas prices spike nearly 11 cents in Capital Region

The average price tag on a gallon of regular gas in Albany spiked nearly 11 cents in the last week, reaching $3.51 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the area. Steady increases in the past few weeks have Capital Region drivers paying 10 cents more than a month ago, and about 3 cents more than a year ago.