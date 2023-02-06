ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The arctic blast that hit the Capital Region over the weekend was pretty intense—wind chills reached the negative 30s! Thankfully though, it was short-lived, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Mild weather is on tap in the coming days.

The community rallied around firefighters in Troy this weekend, as they battled fires in the extreme cold. Meanwhile in Warren County, authorities are warning of a new sort of phone scam. Here are today’s five things to know.

1. Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold

A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss.

While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to fight the fire with each moment. There were also mechanical issues with the equipment due to the freezing temperatures.

2. WCSO: Phone scammer alleging to be local pastor

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning people of the area of multiple phone scams occurring in the area. The sheriff’s office says they’ve received two reports from separate scams in the past week.

3. DEC investigates smoke, odor complaints at Norlite

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is investigating odor and smoke complaints from the Norlite Facility in Cohoes. This comes on the heels of another investigation on Thursday after an estimated 200 gallons of oil spilled onto the ground.

4. Fire on Albany Street calls for second story rescue

A fire broke out at 28 Albany Street Friday night. Firefighters reported to the scene, able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.

5. Watervliet police investigating report of shots fired

The Watervliet Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of the Michael J. Day Apartments.