ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! We hope everyone enjoyed their weekend and is ready to tackle the week ahead. This morning was tame weather-wise, but that will change as the day and week continue. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a winter storm in the News10 area starting later this evening. The good news is we can expect a pure snowstorm without issues of rain or ice.

Today, we can expect results from an autopsy conducted on a body that was pulled from the Mohawk River on February 22. The area where it was found has seen numerous searches since November 2022, when 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey was reported missing. Also, police have made an arrest and released the suspect’s name in the CDTA bus shooting that happened early Saturday morning. These stories and more are a part of your five things to know this Monday morning.

1. Police investigate body in Mohawk River

The body was recovered Wednesday afternoon. The area where it was found has seen numerous searches since November when 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey was reported missing. Results from the autopsy are expected Monday.

2. Police release name of suspect in CDTA bus shooting, gun and drugs recovered

Police in Troy arrested 31-year-old Deion Austin as a suspect in connection with the targeted shooting of a CDTA bus that was carrying riders early Saturday morning. They say a gun and drugs were recovered from the scene.

3. City of Pittsfield declares snow emergency until March 1

A snow emergency is being declared effective 7 a.m. on Monday, February 27. Residents are asked to use off-street parking until the snow emergency is lifted at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

4. GasBuddy: Albany gas prices continue to fall

On Monday, February 27, GasBuddy gave a weekly update on Albany gas prices. The Albany-based data comes from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

5. Hochul sees slight favorability dip in new Siena poll

A new Siena poll released on Monday gave new insight into Governor Hochul’s favorability rating, as well as President Joe Biden’s. The poll also showed crime and cost of living remain the top two priorities for Albany, and two-thirds of New Yorkers say Rep. George Santos should resign from Congress.