ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! We hope everyone is geared up for their week after the thriller of the big game, ending in the Chiefs’ second title in the last four years. According to meteorologist Jill Szwed, we are picking up where the weekend left off, with some seasonably mild temperatures.

The New York Office of General Services announced that online auctions for state surplus items will begin on Monday. Sadly, a teenager fell through the ice at the Taconic State Park and was later pronounced dead on Friday. Here are your five things to know this Monday.

1. Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13

Online auctioning of State surplus items is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 13. The auctions will be held at the new State of New York Auction Site on GovDeals, and most items will be listed on the site for seven days.

2. Teen falls through ice, drowns in Dutchess County

A teenager died after falling through ice in the town of North East around 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The incident called for DIVE Team and rescue personnel from numerous agencies.

3. Area gas prices fall, in step with national average

Gas prices in the Capital Region aren’t changing too much. According to GasBuddy, a gallon of regular gas set Albany residents back $3.56 on Monday morning.

4. Family of three die in fatal Saranac housefire

A young couple with their two-year-old son have died after a fatal house fire in their Strackville Road residence in Saranac on Saturday, and police are currently investigating the cause. Police say there is no evidence of suspicious activity at this time.

5. Police investigating fatal crash on I-87

New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the village of Nyack on I-87. Police say the crash happened in the area of mile marker 17.6 between exits 11 and 12.