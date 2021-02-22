5 things to know this Monday, Feb. 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another weekend full of important COVID vaccine information. We learned more about vaccine sites, local companies reopening safely, and New York’s plan to get the economy rolling again – safely.

Here are your top five stories for the weekend:

1. Governor Cuomo announced scheduling info for the new vaccine sites that are partnered with FEMA

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the opening dates and scheduling information for the six community-based vaccination sites being established with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers sites are slated to begin vaccinations on March 3.

Scheduling information announced for Washington Ave. Armory vaccine site

2. Two NYSP cars were involved in a car chase and ultimately crashed into

State Police are currently investigating a car chase that led to two state police patrol cars being damaged in Clifton Park late on Thursday night.

Burglary suspect intentionally rams into two state police cars after car chase

3. New York announced its rapid test program as part of the 2021 State of the State

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday the launch of the New York Forward Rapid Test Program to help businesses safely reopen. This public-private partnership will make low-cost rapid testing available to the public as the State continues to reopen parts of the economy.

New York rapid test program launches to help businesses, events reopen safely

4. City of Albany pushes back date to pay tax bills

City of Albany Treasurer Darius Shahinfar announced that legislation to allow property owners to delay payment of 2021 tax bills has been passed unanimously by the Common Council. The new deadline to pay is scheduled for May 31.

City of Albany Treasurer announces action to delay late penalties for property tax bills

5. Great Escape in Queensbury announced information regarding their opening and safety procedures

Governor Andrew Cuomo released guidance allowing amusement parks and summer camps to open with COVID-19 precautions in place. On Friday, The Great Escape announced plans to open the gates and let visitors in this summer.

North Country Report: The Great Escape lays out opening dates, safety plans

Looking forward:

On February 1, two community members set out to raise $500,000 in support for Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) project to reimagine the former Southern Vermont College. They called it The Grateful Bennington Fund.

The fundraiser has collected $216,009 in funds and pledges from more than 150 donors so far. The group is grateful for each and every gift they have received, ranging from $5 to $50,000, with an average donation of $250.

People interested in making a gift to the campaign or in learning more should visit The Grateful Bennington Fund online. Donations will be accepted online, by mail at SVHC Foundation, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington, VT., 05201, and by phone at 802-447-5017 until February 28.