ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Japanese author and fashion designer Novala Takemoto once said, “snow falling soundlessly in the middle of the night will always fill my heart with sweet clarity.” The writer must have had lucid dreams last night, in that case, as Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the majority of the Capital Region will be waking up to a light coating of snow this morning.

One person is dead after a house fire that happened Sunday, near North Greenbush. And tonight, a meeting is set to discuss the Saratoga Biochar plant. Here’s what we’re following this Monday morning.

1. Police investigating fatal Wynantskill housefire

The North Greenbush Police and Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety Fire investigation are jointly investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Sunday in Wynantskill, with assistance from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Patrol. An unnamed 82-year-old woman perished as a result of the house fire.

2. Saratoga Biochar meeting coming tonight

A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The meeting is to be held virtually over Microsoft Teams. Those who want to be part of the conversation can also do so by calling in at (518) 801-9266, with the meeting ID 697 144 872.

3. Police: Saratoga man dies after being hit by truck

A 64-year-old man died on West Avenue Friday evening, police say, after he was hit by a truck on his bicycle. It happened at about 6:30 p.m., when Calvin Gong, of Saratoga Springs, was riding southbound in the area of Grand Avenue.

4. Average gas prices fall to 15-month low

Travelers are getting an early Christmas gift this year—that being gas prices falling to their lowest levels since September 2021. According to GasBuddy, the national average per gallon has tumbled to $3.09, which is nearly 12 cents lower than a week ago.

5. State calls on Central Hudson to remedy billing defects

Customers of Hudson Valley utility company Central Hudson Gas and Electric noted an enormous spike in their utility bills in April. Now, after a six-month investigation, an arm of the New York State Public Service Commission has found that the utility allegedly violated regulations, which led to billing errors.