5 things to know this Monday, December 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s five things to know features the New York mask mandate or COVID-19 vaccination requirement going into effect, Zephyr Teachout suspending her campaign for New York Attorney General and a crash in Troy has left one person dead.

It’s nice to step into a new week with quiet set-up after an incredible active start to the weekend. The powerful storm system that produced the deadly tornadoes across parts of the South and Midwest along with the strong winds here in the Northeast is long gone, according to Jill Szwed’s weather report.

1. New York’s indoor mask mandate or vaccination requirement for public places begins today

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that due to rising COVID-19 rates statewide, masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

Stewart’s Shops and Price Chopper/Market 32 will be requiring masks in their stores starting today. Many Albany businesses have also had to make COVID protocol decisions ahead of these new requirements.

2. Zephyr Teachout exits NY AG race

Zephyr Teachout suspended her run for attorney general on Sunday in light of Letitia James’ decision to run for re-election. James had planned to run for governor, but suspended her campaign and decided to seek another term as New York’s attorney general. Teachout isn’t alone in throwing her support behind James. AG candidate Daniel Goldman also suspended his campaign for the attorney general to support James.

3. Crash in Troy leaves one person dead

One woman has died after a crash in Troy overnight. It was around 1 a.m. on Sunday when Troy police first received 911 reports of the single-car crash near Mill Street and Campbell Avenue.

4. City of Albany to automatically opt-in to marijuana sales

With the December 31 deadline approaching for municipalities to opt-out of marijuana sales and consumption, the city of Albany is deciding to simply roll with the program rather than take an official stance.

5. US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000

The U.S. has reached the grim milestone of 800,000 deaths related to COVID-19, Reuters reports. Over 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19 so far in 2021, according to the news service, which added that the total accounts for 57 percent of all U.S. deaths from the illness since the pandemic started.

