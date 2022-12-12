ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Australian writer Markus Zusak is known for saying, “a snowball in the face is surely the perfect beginning to a lasting friendship.” If that’s the case, most of the Capital Region should see friendships budding left and right this cold Monday morning. The first real snow of the season will stick around for a while, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said.

The roads are slick this morning, as you’re heading out to work or school. A look at the current closures and delays across the Capital Region, and an update on gas prices in the area, top today’s five things to know.

1. Capital Region closings and delays

Several schools and public facilities in the area have closed or delayed opening for today. Here is a detailed list of all the closings and delays across the Capital Region!

2. Albany gas prices drop nearly 16 cents in a week

The decline in gasoline prices has officially lasted five straight weeks, with Albany seeing a 16-cent decrease in its average over the last week, according to GasBuddy. On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas had fallen to $3.57 per gallon in the Capital Region, a 40-cent dip from a month ago.

3. Traffic stop results in drug and gun possession arrest

An Albany man was arrested for alleged gun and drug possession following a traffic stop on Saturday night. Marshall Ayers, 44, faces a number of charges.

4. Holiday wreaths to adorn Saratoga National Cemetery

The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has announced its plans for National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreath laying is slated for Saturday, December 17, starting at 10:30 a.m. The cemetery will then host its National Wreath Day Ceremony at noon.

5. Arrest made in North Greenbush arson fraud case

A Rensselaer woman was arrested after a months-long investigation regarding an alleged car theft that police have now determined never happened. Christa Witbeck, 39, faces multiple charges.