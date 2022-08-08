ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This is your weekly, Monday morning reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you- it’s a new beginning! According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, it will be hot and humid today with some scattered thunderstorms thrown into the mix later on.

Today’s five things to know include a bizarre arrest out of Stillwater, a fatal DWI fugitive captured after being on the run, and the latest on gas prices in Albany.

1. SCSO: Naked man climbs porch, tries to assault woman

A Stillwater man is behind bars after he allegedly climbed into a house fully nude and tried to sexually abuse a woman who was in bed, asleep, next to her husband.

2. Fatal DWI fugitive captured after being on the run

New developments in the case of Andrew Gibson. He is the drunk driver who killed a mother of three and has been on the run since missing his sentencing earlier this year. The fugitive has been caught, here in the Capital Region.

3. Slow, but steady: Albany gas prices continue decline

For the eighth straight week, the price tag on a gallon of gas in the Albany area has fallen. Since last Monday, August 1, the average price per gallon has dropped just over seven cents, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the area.

4. State Police nab wanted Texas man in Albany

A fugitive from Texas, who was wanted for money laundering in the Lone Star State, was captured on Tuesday, August 2, in Albany, according to the New York State Police.

5. Injured hikers rescued off Mount Beacon

Two hikers are recovering in the hospital after they were rescued off Mount Beacon late Sunday night. Beacon Volunteer Ambulance was sent to the mountain at about 9:30 p.m. and found the injured patients just over an hour later with help from another crew of hikers.