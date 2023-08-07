ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s Monday again, folks. The start of the work week will also bring some unsettled weather, according to Meteorologist, Jill Szwed.

An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Sunday following a shooting at Veteran’s Park that left one person hospitalized. Meanwhile, State Route 5 near Amsterdam is now open east and westbound after a train derailment closed down the lanes for several days. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Sunday following a shooting at Veteran’s Park that left one person hospitalized. Josefina Baret-Araujo, 36, faces multiple charges.

The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that occurred on August 4. One victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

State Route 5 near Amsterdam is now open east and westbound after a train derailment in Cranesville caused the closure of the road on August 4. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the site of the derailment.

An investigation is underway after a person was fatally struck by a railroad track repair vehicle in Great Barrington. The incident took place just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

At the end of the summer, Six Flags Great Escape is retiring an Olympic-scale venerated ride. It’s the Alpine Bobsled’s 25th and final season in use – so get your sledding in while you can.