ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sometimes when I wake up to the birds chirping and the sun shining, I can hear the iconic Frank Sinatra tune, “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” playing on repeat in my head. Let’s take that vibe into this Monday, Capital Region! The weather is doing its part, with heat and humidity blasting us into a tropical environment for the day.

Today’s five things to know include a weekend of violence in Albany and Troy, the Glenville bridge rocked two days in a row, and a serious crash on the Thruway.

1. Troy and Albany rocked by gun violence

Capital region violence erupted Saturday night, with shootings rocking both Albany and Troy.

2. Truck hits Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row

Another truck has hit the infamous Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row. The strike happened before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

3. Driver seriously injured after crash on Thruway in Albany

New York State Police said one person is seriously injured after a crash on the Thruway in Albany. The crash happened on August 26 around 3 p.m.

4. Vermonter allegedly jumps into river fleeing police

A 36-year-old Bennington man was arrested Friday after running from police and jumping into the river near Walgreens on North Street. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers nabbed Brian Dillard for two outstanding arrest warrants.

5. APD: Pair seen with handgun on Lark Street arrested

Albany police officers responding to a complaint of two men armed with a handgun on Lark Street Friday night found the pair, and recovered the loaded weapon, officials said. Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and threw it into a bag that was being carried by another man. When police arrived to investigate, the pair was nowhere to be found.