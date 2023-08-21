ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The countdown to Friday is back on. Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, both high humidity and rain are making a comeback today after a break over the weekend.

Howard Hubbard, former Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, died on Saturday as a result of a stroke. He was 84. Also, police are investigating a stabbing in Guilderland. Two people were treated for injuries, one being a 13-year-old. One suspect is in custody. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Former Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany Howard Hubbard died on August 19 as a result of a stroke, according to Behan Communications. He was 84 years old.

There was a heavy police presence at 1802 Brandywine Parkway in Guilderland on August 20 around 10 a.m. following reports of a stabbing. According to Guilderland Police, two victims were treated for injuries, Monique Beckett, age 52, and a thirteen-year-old juvenile. One suspect has been taken into custody as well, Kahlee Hackworth, age 26.

A Schenectady man has been arrested following a firearm investigation, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Department. Raki Johnson, 25, faces multiple charges.

Crews from the Schenectady Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Davis Terrace on Saturday night. Two people were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

A 15-year-old entrepreneur in Glenville gaining attention this summer for his business that helps racing fans secure their favorite spots at the track. Griffen Miller, a.k.a Canopy Kid, hit the trifecta when he started his canopy business at the Saratoga Race Course.