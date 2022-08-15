ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Good Monday morning! If you’re in need of some motivation to start off the week, today’s forecast could do it for you- aside from a few showers, the day is looking seasonable and mild.

Today’s five things to know include a BBQ fundraiser held for “Charlie’s Playground,” a three-car crash that hospitalized eight, and the uprising of the Spotted Lanternfly in the Northeast.

1. BBQ fundraiser for All Abilities playground held at Midway Fire Department

A new playground is coming to Colonie, and it’s being built in honor of a former Saddlewood Elementary school student who suffered from cancer. At the Midway Fire Department, the family of Charlie Fernandez held a special event in hopes of raising $100,000 to honor their daughter who recently passed away.

2. 3-car crash involving school bus sends 8 to hospital

Eight people were hospitalized Friday afternoon, after a three-car crash on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. Fire and EMS crews were called to the grim scene at about 4:26 p.m. after police said three cars had collided, and one had flipped onto its side.

3. Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says

Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. If the bug is not contained, it could cost the state millions of dollars.

4. Meteorologist from Bolton Landing goes viral after touchscreen discovery

Last week, Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra was delivering his weather forecast when he discovered that his monitor was a touchscreen. The wholesome moment has been viewed millions of times. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke to the Bolton Landing native 24 hours after the viral moment.

5. Law enforcement steps up patrols during NY Speed Awareness Week

New Yorkers hitting the road this week will want to go easy on the gas pedal, as law enforcement agencies across the state will be increasing their patrols to target speeding, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.