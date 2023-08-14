ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the beginning of another work week. Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll start to see more clouds with the sunshine drifting away as the day goes on.

The Cohoes Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on August 11. Meanwhile, Schenectady County extended the State of Emergency related to asylum seekers coming to the area for another five days on Sunday unless extended sooner. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

The Cohoes Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on August 11. The victim, Shieer Leggett, of Albany, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident, according to police.

Schenectady County extended the State of Emergency related to asylum seekers coming to the area for another five days on Sunday unless extended sooner. Schenectady County initially declared a state of emergency Saturday, July 29.

Panhandling in the town has become much stricter as of August 8. The town board voted to limit when and where certain groups can do so. Pages 41 to 54 of the final agenda go over the ins and outs of the new law.

Dunn Landfill has been operating without valid permits since 2022. With two applications for permits now pending, the Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting comments from the public.

Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen, an eatery located at 101 West Main Street in Broadlbin, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.