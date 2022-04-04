ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report expects a sunny dry day. Today’s five things to know feature’s a reward for the missing Delmar teacher, an Albany gas price update, and a fire that occurred at George’s Market and Cafe.

1. 50K Reward offered by family of missing Delmar teacher

The family of the missing North Colonie teacher, Meghan Marohn, has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading directly to her safe return.

Reward offered by family of missing Delmar teacher

Fire at George’s Market and Cafe

Over the weekend there was a fire in the greenhouse at George’s Market and Cafe.

Fire rips through greenhouse at George’s Market

Estelle Harris dies at 93

Estelle Harris of ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Toy Story’ dies at 93

Eligibility announced for second COVID boosters

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the eligibility requirements for second COVID-19 booster shots Saturday.

Eligibility announced for second COVID-19 boosters

Albany gas price update

Albany gas prices slightly fell this past week.

GasBuddy: Slight fall in Albany gas prices