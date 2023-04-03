ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend we entered a new month. Happy Monday and happy April! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re going to be shaking off the spring chill. After enduring a cooler end to the weekend, today will get into the lower 60s with a slight breeze.

Albany officials have released an update regarding the Doane Stuart Fire. While the fire is still under investigation, several causes have been ruled out, and it is believed to be started by a human. A $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible is being offered. Also, over the weekend, state police searched for a missing person last seen on a private lake in Schoharie County. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Albany officials have provided an update regarding the fire that happened at the former Doane Stuart School on Thursday, March 23. The City of Albany and Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the fire.

State police have been searching for a missing person last seen on a private lake in Schoharie County. It was an active scene all Sunday morning and afternoon as police and their diving teams continued searching for a missing person around a private lake near Camp Oorah.

An unidentified male has been recovered near Lyons Park in Niskayuna on Saturday afternoon. New York State Police confirm that at approximately 4:05 p.m., they assisted Niskayuna Police and Niskayuna Fire in responding to a report of a body in the water.

The budget was due April 1st for lawmakers and was not passed. Republican Minority Leader William Barclay and Democratic Assemblyman John McDonald gave their reasons as to why bail reform and housing are causing a slowdown in the budget.

Three residents were arrested on Sunday after fleeing police while driving 119 miles per hour and eventually crashing, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Millington (33, Diamond Point), Matthew Harris (53, Greenwich), and Taylor Ruddy (22, Middle Grove) each face charges.