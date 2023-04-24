ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! We hope everyone had a fantastic weekend! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, passing showers will be around all day long, but the “best” chances arrive this afternoon.

A teen was stabbed in the neck on Sunday in Malta. The stabbing took place on Luther Boulevard. Also, with a 13-11 victory on senior day, UAlbany Men’s Lacrosse is playoff bound. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing on Luther Boulevard in the town of Malta just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. They say the victim was a 17-year-old boy.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported car crash involving a personal injury at around 8:45 p.m. They say a pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at the scene near 230 Church Avenue in Ballston.

Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Troy-Schenectady Road in Niskayuna on Saturday afternoon. The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. near Algonquin Road.

An unusual discovery in Schenectady has led police to opening an investigation surrounding a side yard on Paige Street. It all started when a jaw bone was found buried in the ground.

The UAlbany men’s lacrosse team secures its spot in the 2023 America East Tournament for the 11th-straight season with a 13-11 victory over Merrimack on Senior Day.