ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Earth Week! With Earth Day taking place this Saturday, April 22, Earth Week is celebrated to demonstrate support for environmental protection. After the nice, sunny week we enjoyed last week, we’ll be getting a quick reality check on how April is supposed to feel. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, widespread rain will be around through the morning commute with occasional showers tapering off around mid-day.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Saturday. Deputies say the shooting took the life of a 20-year-old female. One person is currently in custody. Deputies say we can expect more information on Monday. Also, a 14-year-old male was stabbed at the Pine Hills Library on Saturday. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

One person is in custody following a shooting in the Town of Hebron that killed a 20-year-old female. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one person is in custody connected to the fatal shooting. Deputies have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed at the Pine Hills Library on Saturday. Police confirm that a 17-year-old suspect was arrested.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Arlington Fire Department responded to the scene of smoke reported in Sandgate. They saw smoke on top of a mountain, but they could not access it.

Stephen E. Shuler, 47, of Hoosick Falls, was arrested on Friday by Hoosick Falls Police. They say that he robbed a jewelry store in the early morning hours of Monday, April 3.

A traffic stop led to four people being arrested on drug-related charges Sunday night in Queensbury, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Clum (48, Queensbury), Pamelyn Demar (47, Queensbury), Daniel Santana (36, South Glens Falls), and Chantelle Joubert (31, Corinth) each face charges.