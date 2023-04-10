ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy National Siblings Day, also, happy Monday! We hope everyone had a nice weekend and enjoyed some milder weather! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, the nice weather will keep rolling as temperatures will be up, up, and away this week.

Albany Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Easter Sunday morning on Morris Street. Police say they found a 60-year-old man with gunshot wounds in his home after receiving reports of a shooting. Also, state budget debates will resume today, after continuing beyond the April 1 deadline. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday.

This week on Empire State Weekly, after missing the April 1st deadline, lawmakers passed a budget extender, allowing closed-door debates over the finalized budget to continue. Lawmakers wrapped debates Friday while unsure when discussions will resume on Monday the 10th.

Owners of Stage One Dispensary, Josh Mirsky and Nate Innes, are longtime friends who have experienced the legality issues of cannabis in the past. Under new legislation, Mirsky saw a positive future for him and his business partners. “When they offered up licenses to people who have had past convictions in cannabis, it made sense for my partners and I to apply for it,” stated Mirsky.

The American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to five people after a Ballston Spa Fire that happened early Easter Sunday morning. According to the American Red Cross, the fire took place on Bath Street.

Panza’s on the Lake, an Italian restaurant located on Saratoga Lake, has temporarily closed due to roof issues. Owner Richard Karwan made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 6.