ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Memorial Day! Today we reflect on and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military. To those and all who have served, we thank you.

Schenectady Police are investigating a homicide that took place on Pleasant Avenue. Meanwhile, Antonio Brown didn’t play in the Empire’s Saturday game against the Fayetteville Mustangs. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Memorial Day.

The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a homicide on Pleasant Street. The victim is an adult woman whose name is currently being withheld until her family is notified.

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey states the town learned the bus was originally intended to head to Albany, citing its designation as a ‘sanctuary city,’ but it was then suggested to head to Colonie and arrive at the Sure Stay Best Western on Wolf Road between 12:30 am and 1:30 am early Sunday morning.

The Village of Coxsackie sent out an alert on the morning of May 28 about a major Hazmat situation going on at Riverside Park. The situation has caused the closure of the park’s boat launch until further notice.

The MVP Arena invited fans in to watch the Albany Empire and Fayetteville Mustangs compete on the field. Antonio Brown, owner of the Albany Empire team, was set to play alongside his team for their big game.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of murder who had been on the loose. Michael Darling, of Gloversville, is facing multiple charges.