ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Memorial Day! Let us give thanks today to the brave soldiers who fought for our freedom, and to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Remember- all gave some, but some gave all.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s Storm Tracker Forecast for your holiday calls for quite the scorcher. Fitting for the unofficial start of summer!

Today’s five things to know include a fatal Northway crash over the weekend, the latest in February’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics cyber security attack, and local reactions to the mass shooting in Uvalde.

1. Woman dies in fatal Northway crash

According to New York State Police, one person has died after a fatal two-car crash on I-87 North, in the area of Exit 5. Police said Vasu K. Laroiya, 23, of Iselin, NJ, was charged in connection with the crash.

2. JCOPE issues notice following cyber security attack

On Friday, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) announced that it has provided the required notice to the people whose emails/usernames and passwords were contained in a file that was improperly accessed in the February cyber security attack.

3. Activists demand safer schools at Glens Falls rally

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a group of activists gathered in Glens Falls Sunday evening to speak out against gun violence.

4. Third Pittsfield man found guilty in 2018 shooting

The man who shot and seriously injured a Cheshire man in 2018 was found guilty Friday of armed assault with intent to murder, and other charges, by a Berkshire Superior Court jury.

5. Sheriff: Rutland woman drove with BAC 5 times limit

On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Glen Lake Road and State Route 9 in Queensbury after hearing of a car driving all over the road with a child inside.