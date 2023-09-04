ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The late Jimmy Buffett once said, “Wrinkles will only go where the smiles have been.” We hope everyone is enjoying a nice Labor Day weekend, wherever or however you’re spending it.

According to According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a “summery” forecast to complement the long weekend. With a slim chance of hit-or-miss showers, expect mostly sunny, hot, and humid temperatures throughout the day.

Authorities are investigating multiple homicides in the area. One happening in Albany with another taking place in Troy. Meanwhile, an attempted robbery at the Phila Street Ben & Jerry’s in Saratoga Springs brought an abrupt end to a Black Lives Matter Vigil meant to honor the life of Darryl Mount. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Labor Day, 2023.

Local law enforcement is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on East Schroon River Road. Police say a passerby reported seeing a vehicle overturned in the Schroon River.

The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on September 2. Police stated that the victim’s identity will not be released until the appropriate family members have been notified.

An Albany man was found dead in a Rutland, Vermont, apartment after reports of a physical altercation, according to Rutland City Police. Police say Santonieo Miller, 35, was pronounced dead, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Congress Park was meant to be filled with those celebrating Darryl Mount’s life. An attempted robbery at the Ben & Jerry’s on Phila Street bringing a quick end to the Saratoga Black Lives Matter (BLM) vigil.

As one of the wettest summers on record comes to an end, NEWS10 checked in with Lake George and Saratoga to see how the area’s two popular destination cities did this year.