ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Juneteenth! Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States. We also hope all the dads and father figures out there enjoyed Father’s Day on Sunday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, most in the NEWS10 viewing area will enjoy partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

A state trooper was shot on Friday in the upper left arm while conducting a traffic stop. The male shooting suspect was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Also, police are investigating a fatal car crash in Northumberland. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

There was a heavy police presence on I-88 in Duanesburg on Friday morning. According to New York State Police, Trooper Richard Albert was shot in the upper left arm when he conducted a traffic stop on the interstate.

Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on June 17 in Northumberland. One of the involved drivers is facing multiple charges.

Rotterdam Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Fern Avenue. The incident left one person with a non-life-threatening injury.

A Milton man has been arrested for sexual contact with a minor, according to police. Timothy Perkins Jr., 35, is facing multiple charges.

In South Colonie this morning, Saddlewood Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for ‘Charlie’s Playground.’ The park is named after Charlie Fernandez, a first-grader who passed away from neuroblastoma. The community gathered on June 17 to honor her memory.