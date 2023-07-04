ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy 4th of July! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a very warm and humid afternoon today, with some of Mother Nature’s own fireworks before the shows tonight.
New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that happened in Nassau on Sunday. Meanwhile, a bear was spotted in Albany in the area of New Scotland and Ontario Street on Monday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this 4th of July.
1. New York State Police investigate fatal crash in Nassau
A motorist passed away on Sunday evening after crashing into a tree. Police say the driver passed away from life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.
2. Police: Bear sighting in Albany
The Albany Police Department is reporting a black bear sighting in the area of New Scotland Avenue and Ontario Street. For those in the area, if you see the bear, you are advised not to approach it or follow it.
3. Statement from Gov. Hochul regarding 4th of July air quality
Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement regarding the statewide air quality conditions for the 4th of July. Hochul released the following statement on Monday.
4. Lark Street Infrastructure Project delayed
The Lark Street makeover that is supposed to increase safety is slowly taking shape and NEWS10 speaking with Lark Street businesses to check in with progress and how they are feeling about the project that was approved back in 2020.
5. Lake Luzerne tubing attraction growing like the tide
A hub for tourism and adventure in the Adirondacks recently cut the ribbon on its next chapter. This year, Adirondack Adventure Center is welcoming visitors once again to enjoy river tubing on the Hudson River – and offering new ways to get in the water.