ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy 4th of July! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a very warm and humid afternoon today, with some of Mother Nature’s own fireworks before the shows tonight.

New York State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that happened in Nassau on Sunday. Meanwhile, a bear was spotted in Albany in the area of New Scotland and Ontario Street on Monday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this 4th of July.

A motorist passed away on Sunday evening after crashing into a tree. Police say the driver passed away from life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

The Albany Police Department is reporting a black bear sighting in the area of New Scotland Avenue and Ontario Street. For those in the area, if you see the bear, you are advised not to approach it or follow it.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement regarding the statewide air quality conditions for the 4th of July. Hochul released the following statement on Monday.

The Lark Street makeover that is supposed to increase safety is slowly taking shape and NEWS10 speaking with Lark Street businesses to check in with progress and how they are feeling about the project that was approved back in 2020.

A hub for tourism and adventure in the Adirondacks recently cut the ribbon on its next chapter. This year, Adirondack Adventure Center is welcoming visitors once again to enjoy river tubing on the Hudson River – and offering new ways to get in the water.