ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nothing reminds me of Halloween quite so much as the three supernatural witches in Shakespeare’s Macbeth chanting, “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble.” Let’s hope the night is filled with more treats than tricks, as forecasted by Meteorologist Jill Szwed!

A busy weekend in the news world saw several car crashes across the Capital Region. Those stories, along with a racist act at a local elementary school, top today’s five things to know.

1. Police investigate fatal crash in Glens Falls

The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General’s office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.

2. Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash in Albany

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night crash that happened on Ten Broeck St. Police said a car was speeding down the road and being chased by police until it rolled over at the corner of Ten Broeck Pl. and Ten Broeck St.

3. Racist graffiti stains North Colonie elementary school

One of North Colonie Central School District’s elementary schools, Forts Ferry, was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti. The incident comes just months after the elementary school hired a Black man as principal in July.

4. Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash

A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August. Police say the crash left three people injured.

5. Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza

Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season. One of which is the Flannel Fest, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Empire State Plaza South concourse.