ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Does anyone remember the George Jones country music chart-topper “Finally Friday” from back in the 90s? It goes a little something like, “it’s finally Friday, I’m free again! I got my motor running for a wild weekend.”

Well, we can certainly take those vibes into this weekend. The dynamic meteorologist duo of Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed said there will be abundant sunshine, so that motor could even be a boat—if you didn’t pull it out of the water last weekend, of course.

Today’s five things to know include local reactions to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a friend of slashing victim Jon Romano reacting to his attack, and a pedestrian hit by a car in Troy.

1. Queen Elizabeth II dies, Capital Region reacts

Chris Heatley’s United Kingdom roots are now planted in New York. “There’s a lot of sadness in the UK today. You know, reflection as well it’s a somber time,” says Heatley, former UK resident now in Eagle Bridge.

The Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany saying the Queen was instrumental in repairing relations between the nations.

2. ‘He can’t move his arms or legs’: Friend of slashing victim Jon Romano reacts to attack

Ken Cooper says he visited his friend Jon Romano in the hospital a few days after he was slashed, the attack leaving him with severe injuries to his extremities. “He’s not able to get out of bed. He can’t move his arms or his legs,” said Cooper.

3. Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy

Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy. The unnamed pedestrian is thought to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

4. Schenectady Police share resources after overdoses

Between Saturday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Schenectady Police say they responded to four suspected fatal overdoses. In response, the department shared resources on its Facebook page Thursday.

5. Tanker with about 8K gallons of tar flips in Esopus

On Thursday, at about 8:10 a.m., deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Post Road at the intersection of Maple Street for the report of a car crash involving an overturned semi-truck with a tanker trailer. When deputies arrived, they located the driver of the semi-truck, who had already gotten himself out of the overturned vehicle. The driver was identified as a 58-year-old man from Freehold, New York.