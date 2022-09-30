ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — I share rapper Flo Rida’s sentiment, when he sings, “Hello, Friday, I’ve been waiting for you for a long time” in his 2016 song, “Hello Friday.” The week has not exactly flown by, but we made it to the weekend! It will be seasonably cool this morning but warm slightly as we enter October, with sunny skies guiding us into Saturday.

Today’s five things to know include the latest on Hurricane Ian, the Fort Edward Village Board looking into the police department being dissolved, and PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, planning a Capital Region expansion.

1. Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in South Carolina

After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

2. Fort Edward Police Department could be dissolved

The Fort Edward Village Board is looking into the police department being dissolved.

3. Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores

PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.

4. DOJ: Pharmacy stockers stole drugs from NY stores

RGIS LLC (RGIS) and its affiliated company, Retail Services WIS Corporation (WIS), agreed to pay $158,760 to resolve allegations that they caused violations of the Controlled Substances Act. RGIS and WIS employees were accused of stealing controlled substances from pharmacies in upstate New York and throughout the United States.

5. Oldest family business in downtown Bennington closing its doors

Shaffe’s Men’s Shop is the oldest family business in downtown Bennington. After nearly 100 years, the owners have decided to close its doors. NEWS10 photojournalist Ric Easton took a look at what the shop has meant to the community and why it’s closing.