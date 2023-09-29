ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, developing showers could slow the morning commute. We can expect a rainy day with showers coming up throughout the NEWS10 viewing area. Those north of I-90 may see a few showers, however, they will be persistent in the south.

A group of teens accused of raising havoc in Glens Falls over the summer have been arrested. Some of their parents were also arrested after their children were charged with committing several crimes. Meanwhile, it has been a long four-plus months, but The Writers Guild of America finally has a tentative deal with the Studios. Over 150,000 Hollywood actors, however, are still embroiled in their months-long strike. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

45 miles per hour is the speed limit on North Greenbush Road; the heavily traveled Route 4. Local police were patrolling the area the night of September 26 when they saw two cars race past them going more than one hundred miles an hour. They followed and the chase was captured on their police cameras.

Testimony continued Thursday in the New Scotland murder trial. Jacob Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in April 2022, just months after Rabadi married Klein’s former girlfriend. Investigators described the timeline of Klein’s arrest in court on Thursday.

A new storage facility, and the Watervliet reservoir. A local resident is concerned that this combination could lead to water pollution.

