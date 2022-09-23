ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! And a chilly, Fall-like Friday, at that—beautiful, if you ask me!

Today’s five things to know include a deadly crash between a car and an electric bike in Amsterdam, a Target worker accused of stealing from the distribution center in Wilton, and a local boxing legend honored with a proclamation from Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

1. Crash between car and electric bike results in fatality

Amsterdam police department released Information regarding the electric bike and motor vehicle accident that occurred on September 21. The accident resulted in the passing of Scott Madcharo, 57 of Amsterdam.

2. Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse

A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.

3. Boxing legend from Amsterdam honored with proclamation

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara recognized a local boxing legend with a proclamation. Robert “Bobby” Stewart is from Amsterdam, and he used to work at the Tryon School for Boys.

4. Oversize propane truck gets stuck under Twin Bridges

The Twin Bridges were deemed structurally safe after an oversized propane truck struck the overhead truss Wednesday evening. State Police said the truck hit the first span at about 5:15 p.m., as it was headed northbound in the right lane of the Northway. The driver stopped before running into the second truss.

5. Tree smashes Gloversville car, driver uninjured

First responders were sent to the area of Kingsboro and East Eleventh Avenue in Gloversville at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, after a tree fell onto a car. Gloversville Fire officials said no one was injured, but the car’s windshield was completely shattered.