ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re going to have some great weather to end summer, with fall officially beginning at 2:49 a.m. tomorrow.

Columbia County search crews combed Hudson Thursday in an effort to find Robert Coons who’s been missing since July. Meanwhile, a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Saratoga Springs will go to trial. The decision regarding Darryl Mount’s death has taken 10 years. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Testimony on Sept. 21 revolved around surveillance video and records tracking Jacob Klein’s activities leading up to Philip Rabadi’s death on April 13, 2022. The jury got a closer look at the email at the center of the Prosecution’s case.

A longtime member of the Albany Police Department is retiring. Officer Steve Smith was recognized on Thursday for his two decades of work in law enforcement.

On Thursday in downtown Glens Falls, it started with two elected officials and a banner. Said banner was carried by Assemblyman Matthew Simpson and Senator Dan Stec in honor of the Adirondack Balloon Festival, as the pair led a pipe and drum band and a series of trucks carrying balloon baskets up the length of Glen Street.