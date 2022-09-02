ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Better yet, the Friday before a long weekend, with mostly beautiful weather in the forecast to boot!

Today’s five things to know include a drowning on Saratoga Lake, an E. coli outbreak at Wendy’s spreading to New York, and the City of Troy’s response to recent violence.

1. Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified

The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville. Officials said Christopher Lavigne fell into the water shortly after 9:20 a.m. and started yelling for help.

2. CDC: Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York

Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to six.

3. City of Troy seeking community help

Just days after Troy’s fourth homicide of the year claimed the life of 14-year-old Zaccai James, another shooting on sixth avenue caused damage to homes and vehicles.

4. Saratoga’s jewel, Palazzo Riggi comes to market

An infamous Saratoga estate has entered the housing market. Julie A. Bonacio (Julie & Co. Reality, LLC) and Margie Philo (Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties) have announced their joint venture of presenting the extravagant “Palazzo Riggi.”

5. 3 men accused in conspiracy to defraud labor department

Three men, who all have connections to New York State, were arrested this week on an indictment alleging they participated in a conspiracy to defraud the State Department of Labor (NYSDOL).