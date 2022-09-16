ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of my childhood anthems, growing up in an extremely small town, was the song “Church Pew or Barstool,” by Jason Aldean. Since the country music superstar is set to grace the stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) tonight, I figured I’d quote his 2010 masterpiece—although I can’t say it applies quite so much in the Capital Region. Aldean sang, there’s “not a whole lot going on, a small town Friday night…” Well, plenty is going on tonight! And if you are headed out to SPAC, look out for some heavy traffic in the area.

The weather is heating up as we head into the weekend, with highs climbing back into the 80s by Sunday. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said those numbers will stay “stay seasonably warm as we close out summer and officially enter fall.” That’s right, it’s coming. Next Thursday, to be exact.

Today’s five things to know include a Nurse’s Aide accused of beating a patient in a Queensbury rehab center, an arrest made after an officer-involved shooting in Ballston, and a Bronx man sentenced after a February shooting in Troy.

1. Nurse aide accused of beating patient at rehab center

An Alabama woman who was working as a Nurse’s Aide at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury has been jailed after she allegedly hit a resident of the facility in the face.

2. Arrest made in Ballston officer-involved shooting

New York State Police have made an arrest in connection with a June officer-involved shooting in Ballston. Joseph Mrozek, 27, of Malta, was arrested on September 14.

3. Man sentenced in connection with Troy shooting

The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on September 14. Victor previously pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree attempted assault, which is an armed violent felony.

4. Victim identified in fatal Albany hit-and-run

The Albany Police Department has identified the woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night. Tanisha Brathwaite, 31, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.

5. Bay Road bridge over Halfway Brook reopens

The bridge over Halfway Brook on Bay Road in Queensbury, also known as Warren County Route 7, has reopened to traffic as of Friday morning, September 16.