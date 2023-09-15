ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a great day to have a great day. It’s Friday, after all. Happy end of the work week! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect sunshine for the majority of the day and very comfortable temperatures after a cool, crisp morning.

Five Troy firefighters were injured during a training exercise on Thursday at the Colonie Municipal Training Center. Meanwhile, Bethlehem Police are warning residents of a new phone scam where the caller pretends to be a member of law enforcement. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill relating to marijuana sales.

The man convicted of driving drunk on the Northway, then hitting and killing a tow truck driver, was sentenced in Saratoga County. Judge James Murphy III gave Justin Rodriguez a maximum of twenty-two and a half years of prison.

Bethlehem residents are warned against a new phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a member of the Bethlehem Police Department. According to the police, the caller ID shows the call originates from the Bethlehem Police Department at (518) 439-9973.

A local municipality already fighting low staffing within their fire department being dealt another blow when five of their firefighters were injured during a training exercise. NEWS10 has the latest on what happened and how those firefighters are doing.

Various community organizations came together at the Treatment Works Recovery Rally and March with a common message. Treatment works and recovery is possible.