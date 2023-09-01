ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy first day of September! It’s officially Friday, and According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect some beautiful weather to ring in the new month and end the work week.

The family of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, who was shot and killed in Hebron in April has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged shooter and his wife. Also, More funding has been awarded to a program meant to preserve the Mohawk River. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday.

The family of the 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Hebron in April has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged shooter and his wife. Court documents show Kaylin Gillis’s family is seeking damages from Kevin Monahan and his wife and any other relief the court deems appropriate.

More funding has been awarded to a program meant to preserve the Mohawk River. State grants worth $600,000 will be given to local communities, schools and nonprofits for flood resilience, recreation, habitat protection and water quality.

Members of the Parkview Tenant Association spoke with the Albany Housing and Community Development Committee. Thursday night’s special meeting was for both the tenant association and the council to discuss what the next steps for the building will be.

As schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom, local leaders are reminding drivers they will once again have to share the road with school commuters.

Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary when then 18-year-old Jennifer Marie “Moonbeam” Hammond was reported missing. In 2009, hunters near Lake Desolation Road in Greenfield found human remains which were confirmed to be that of Hammond after DNA analysis. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public for any information amid the anniversary of her disappearance.