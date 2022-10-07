ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things,” Jim Hopper is famous for saying, “mornings are for coffee and contemplation.” Well, if you sit down with that cup of coffee this morning, it won’t take you long to realize the weekend is finally here! Well, just about anyway—and even though Meteorologist Jill Szwed said temperatures are about to take a massive dip, I’m sure we will all still have a chance to recharge from the workweek. Perhaps some leaf peeping could be on the table as well.

Today’s five things to know include a person killed after being hit by a car in Albany, a state corrections officer from Schenectady accused of DWI, and a Corinth man winning $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket.

1. Albany PD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Thursday night. The crash took place on Northern Boulevard near Albany Shaker Road in the city of Albany.

2. Corrections officer accused of DWI, leaving scene

A Schenectady man, who is also a New York State Corrections Officer, is facing a DWI charge after police say he attempted to flee an accident scene.

3. Corinth man wins $1M on Mega Millions ticket

A Corinth man has won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket in the July 26 drawing. The New York Lottery said Ronald Skinner claimed the second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers.

4. Pittsfield brothers get life in prison for murder

Two Pittsfield brothers have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois. Chiry Omar Pascual-Polanco, 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, 22, were convicted of the murder on September 22.

5. Rutland woman allegedly robs Jolley Mart at knifepoint

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, Vermont was arrested Wednesday night for interfering with commerce by robbery.