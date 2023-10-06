ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, today will not be as hot as days prior, with some cloud coverage and a few showers.

On Thursday, Jacob Klein was found guilty in the New Scotland murder trial, charged with second-degree murder. Meanwhile, the suspect accused of firing a gun inside a Guilderland hotel room in September has pleaded not guilty. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Jacob Klein has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a trial. Klein represented himself in court, defending himself from accusations he killed Philip Rabadi in April 2022, just months after Rabadi married Klein’s former girlfriend, Elana Radin.

The suspect accused of firing a gun inside a Guilderland hotel room in September has pleaded not guilty. Chandler McCray, of Albany, was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany County Court.

Police in Colonie are investigating multiple violent crimes involving asylum seekers who were transported from New York City to local hotels. In the first months after the asylum seekers arrived in the Capital Region many local leaders said police calls to the hotels where they were staying had gone down.

The Moreau Lake State Park in Moreau will reopen Thursday after closing due to the missing 9-year-old kidnapping investigation. The park will be reopening with more park rangers, increased park police, and New York State Police patrols, as well as newly installed security cameras.

A Ballston Spa man has been arrested following a sex crime investigation, according to State Police. Thomas Belisario, 40, is facing several charges.