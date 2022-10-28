ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — I think it is a mandatory Law of the Universe that on Fridays, you have to do something a little fun. Meteorologist Jill Szwed jumped on that bandwagon this morning, declaring a “Mary Poppins weekend” as we near Halloween. “It will be ‘practically perfect in every way,'” she declared.

Today’s five things to know include a new phone scam in Amsterdam, a bivalent booster mandate for employees of Berkshire Health Systems, and a Voorheesville middle schooler accused of making a threat of mass harm to his school.

1. Scammers allegedly impersonate Amsterdam PD chief

In our increasingly connected world, scams are on the rise. While we may know to shy away from sketchy links online, phone scams can be very convincing because they pry at our feelings of trust toward others—especially public officials, like the Chief of Amsterdam Police.

2. Berkshire Health Systems mandates bivalent booster

Employees of Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) have until the end of December to get the most recent booster shot. In confirming the mandate, spokesperson Michael Leary told NEWS10 that the measure was taken to protect both staffers and patients.

3. ACSO: 12-year-old threatens school shooting

A 12-year-old from Voorheesville is scheduled to appear at Albany County Probation after he allegedly threatened to shoot students at Clayton A. Bouton Middle School. According to a release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th grader “had stated that he would shoot other students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school.”

4. Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County

Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.

5. Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park – a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species – a fact which police had to enforce.