ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last night's steady rain is moving out of our area this morning, and we should be all dried out by 9 a.m., Meteorologist Jill Szwed said. A beautiful weekend is on tap!

1. Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland

A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont. The duo—Luis Maldonado, Jr., 31, and Edgar Correa, 34—were charged with possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine, crack, and fentanyl, and carrying and using guns in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

2. Tax relief being mailed to New Yorkers

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that it has started to mail additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. Most of the checks will arrive by the end of October.

3. College partnering with FDA for mRNA research

The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will be partnering with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to launch an mRNA vaccine training program. The program will teach FDA employees about the unique manufacturing challenges of mRNA vaccines and other complex structures.

4. Advocates push for strong climate action plan

Outside of Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office, advocates were calling on the New York State Climate Action Council to include in its plan a requirement for all new building to be electric.

5. Arbor Hill kindergartners learn Spanish

Students at Arbor Hill Elementary School spent part of the day learning how to speak Spanish. The kindergartners received the introduction to the Spanish language from a teacher named Gloria Batista, who teaches Spanish at the Capital Region Language Center.