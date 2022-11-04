ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s Friday! Almost time to go out and make stories to tell on Monday. The weekend weather will play its part, with near record-high temperatures across the Capital Region. It’s like summer all over again!

A teen was stabbed at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. An update in that case, and a bear attack in Vermont, headline this morning’s five things to know.

1. HVCC stabbing suspect in custody

The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) released a tweet on November 3 confirming a reported stabbing incident around noon in the B3 lot of the main campus in Troy. Albany Police have located the suspect and taken him into custody.

2. Victim named after Vermont bear attack

A bear attacked a woman in Winhall on Wednesday, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Sarah Dietl, 43, is recovering at home after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.

3. I-890 Exit 5 off-ramp closed after crash

A crash on the I-890 Exit 5 off-ramp has forced transportation officials to shut down the exit Friday morning. Crews had closed all lanes on the westbound off-ramp by about 5:10 a.m.

4. Hamilton Street murder suspect due in court

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Albany is due in court Friday morning. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Brian Moses, 20, pleaded not guilty in October to second-degree murder.

5. Police conduct underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County

Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses. During the detail, one unnamed person was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, after allegedly selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.