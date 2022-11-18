ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fridays are the hardest in some ways—you’re so close to freedom, and yet still have to finish all your work. The skies will turn blustery today, ushering in a seriously cold weekend, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed. The forecasted highs on Saturday and Sunday are more typical for mid-December than mid-November!

The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The details of their landmark decision headline today’s five things to know.

1. NYS education department requiring schools change Native American mascots

The directive applies to mascots, team names, and logos. The education department sent the ruling to all New York school districts in a memo on Thursday, November 17. It stems from the controversy surrounding the “Indians” mascot in the Cambridge Central School District.

2. Albany drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for selling cocaine, crack, meth, and amphetamine to people around the Capital Region. As part of his guilty plea earlier this year, Wayne Myers, 32, admitted that between June 2020 and February 2021, he distributed at least 343 grams of crack, 251 grams of cocaine, 145 grams of amphetamine, and 5.7 grams of meth.

3. Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the “Street of Dreams.” Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.

4. Vermont man caught driving 82MPH during a snowstorm

On Thursday morning, Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling at 82 miles per hour in a posted 50-MPH zone during a snowstorm. Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle was already out of sight.

5. Police: Work van stolen from Schenectady County crew

A man had been out of Schenectady County Jail for about 20 minutes before authorities say he stole a work van full of electrician’s tools from a county crew working in Schenectady. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to 388 Broadway in Schenectady for a report of a stolen vehicle at about 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, November 10.