ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Not only is it Friday, but we are about to enter a holiday weekend- so there is no reason not to smile today! Meteorologist Matt Mackie couldn’t agree more, telling us with the help of a few peeks of sun through the morning and early afternoon, temperatures will steadily climb through the 60s and 70s to a daytime high temperature of around 80. The toasty weather will be somewhat thwarted later on, though, by some rain and thunderstorms- so keep that in mind!

Today’s five things to know include an Albany Police investigation into a homicide on Quail Street, the death of “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta, and several arrests after a bank robbery in Great Barrington.

1. Albany police investigating Quail Street homicide

The Albany Police Department said officers are investigating an early morning Thursday homicide on Quail Street. They said the victim won’t be identified just yet, as they await proper notifications.

2. Ray Liotta dies at 67

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” has died, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

3. Great Barrington bank robbery yields 4 arrests

Four people have been arrested after an unarmed bank robbery in Great Barrington Thursday. The incident took place at the Berkshire Bank on Stockbridge Road.

4. DEC Police thwart illegal fishing in Greene County

Environmental Conservation Officers were busy in the month of May across Greene County, as anglers came up with new ways to illegally stash fish.

5. Hudson Falls man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A Hudson Falls man has been taken to Albany Medical Center after a serious motorcycle crash on Dix Avenue in Queensbury, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the crash around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, where they found John C. Wallace, 41, had been hit by an SUV.