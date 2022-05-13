ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s Friday morning! And in the Capital Region, the good vibes don’t stop there. We’re coming to you live all morning from Williamstown, Massachusetts with NEWS10 in Your Town, and Meteorologist Matt Mackie will widen that smile on your face with today’s Storm Tracker Forecast.

Today’s five things to know include an inspirational, heartfelt message from our own Liana Bonavita, a guilty plea from an Indian Lake man who assaulted a man in Corinth with a tomahawk, and a theft Assemblyman Andy Goodell won’t soon forget.

1. Liana Bonavita: ‘Change is Good’

“Though I wasn’t seeking out another career, an incredible opportunity presented itself at Northwestern Mutual that will not only give me more time with my family, which is first and foremost but will also satisfy another passion of mine—helping people.”

2. Indian Lake man pleads guilty to tomahawk assault

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen said on Thursday, that Justice D. Locke, 20, of Indian Lake plead guilty before a judge to one count of first-degree assault which is a felony. Police said Locke is accused of forcibly entering a home and attacking someone with a tomahawk.

3. Assemblyman’s car stolen from state parking garage

Every day it’s the same routine, hundreds of state employees drive into the underground Empire State Plaza parking garage and leave their vehicles while they work. On Monday, Assemblyman Andy Goodell discovered his car wasn’t where he parked it.

4. Promotion ceremony held for five Albany officers

Five Albany police officers moved up the ranks Thursday during a promotion ceremony at City Hall. One of those participating in the ceremony included the second female commander in the department’s history.

5. Officials announce crackdown on impaired driving

Rensselaer County officials gathered Thursday to share a message geared toward parents and educators. They were encouraged to speak to young people about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol.