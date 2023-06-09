ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday everyone! After a smoky week due to the Canadian wildfires, air quality in the Capital Region is improving greatly. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the same system that is pushing the smoke southward will also bring more showers and storms to the area this afternoon.

On Thursday, Gov. Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s air quality. Also, police are investigating after being called to a Hawthorne Ave. home for a medical call and reports of possible weapons inside the house. Once they gained entry, they found a man unresponsive. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference regarding the current air quality in New York State at the University at Albany. Hochul emphasized this is an unprecedented event, with the majority of the state experiencing unhealthy air quality.

Police are investigating after being called to a home on Hawthorne Avenue on Thursday around 5:40 p.m., for a medical call and reports of a possible weapon inside the house. Once police got inside, they found a man unresponsive.

The city of Troy making progress removing the lead pipes, breaking ground on the project earlier this week. NEWS10 has the latest on how the clean water is flowing.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said the federal government is stepping in to help Canadians fight the wildfires surging in Quebec.

After competing on season 3 of the FOX show “LEGO Masters”, Pittsfield native Erin Laundry is preparing for the grand reopening of her store specializing in all things LEGO, Bottomless Bricks. Her LEGO-focused business originally opened in Adams, but closed during the pandemic.