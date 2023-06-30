ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, early morning fog will lift by 8 or 9 a.m., but the smoke will stay behind. The air quality will be impacted again today, and we’re warming up today with the widespread haze.

Smoky air conditions are back in the Capital Region and the governor issued an alert for the entire state. Meanwhile, New Lebanon declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to flooding conditions. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Friday morning.

The smoky air conditions are back in the Capital Region; the governor issuing an alert for the entire state. NEWS10 was in Cohoes at an outdoor concert with more on how people are managing the conditions caused again by smoke from the Canadian wildfires blowing south.

The Town of New Lebanon has declared a state of emergency due to flooding conditions near Main Street, according to a release from the Town Clerk. According to the release, assessments to remediate potentially dangerous conditions caused by the flooding are underway.

The chorus of construction noises and the aroma of hot tar fills the air in downtown Saratoga Springs. The work is being done by National Grid who is upgrading an underground gas line.

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Livingston, Columbia County. Two are dead as a result of a car hitting a house on Route 9 in the middle of the night.

The Schenectady Police Department unveiled, on Thursday, a new state-of-the-art indoor firearms training facility. The department also announced medics are now embedded with its S.W.A.T. team.